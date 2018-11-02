Man pleads guilty to hundreds of counts in Henderson Co. animal cruelty case

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A Henderson Co. man is has pleaded guilty in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.
Hundreds of animals had to be rescued from Doil Stogner’s property in Reed, KY back in October 2017.
The rescued animals were also found living amongst the bodies of at least a hundred other animals that had died, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Stogner was issued a criminal summons for 544 counts of cruelty to animals. He initially entered a plea of not guilty in December 2017, but, according to Human Society of Henderson County, Stogner has since pleaded guilty to all 544 counts.
He was sentenced to 180 days house arrest and has been ordered to not own any animal for two years.
Stogner must also pay over $1,400 in restitution to the Human Society of Henderson County.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.