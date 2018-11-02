Hopkins Co. man facing child sexual exploitation charges

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing child sexual exploitation charges.
According to Kentucky State Police, 41-year-old Ronald W. Rice Jr. was arrested Thursday evening as the result of an undercover internet investigation.
KSP says Rice had been communicating with a juvenile online to exchange nude files and arranging to meet the juvenile for illegal sex acts.
He is facing a long list of charges including promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18 years old, unlawful transaction with a minor- illegal sex act under 18 years old and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
Authorities say one of the charges is from Kentucky’s recent change to its age of consent law, which made it illegal for 16 and 17-year-olds to engage in sexual acts with those who are more than ten years older than them.
Rice is currently being held in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.
