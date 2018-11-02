Daviess Co. jail working to eliminate contraband

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A new operation is underway at the Daviess County Detention Center to help keep contraband out.
Employees tell us they have seen an increase in drugs being brought in through the mail. Many times, paper would be laced with drugs for the inmates to ingest.
To help stop that - officials adopted a new electronic mailing system.
It's simple, a machine scans the mail and sends it digitally to the inmate.
the system also allows for new kiosks inside the cells to receive that electronic mail and video conference with relatives and friends.
The jailer said the commissary company will also offer a law library for inmates and more food choices.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.