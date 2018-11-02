Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin waits to speak during the Iowa Democratic Party's Fall Gala, in Des Moines, Iowa. Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot. Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall)