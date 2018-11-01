Veterans needed as Treatment Court mentors

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County’s Veterans Treatment Court is calling for Veterans with a little time on their hands. The court’s mentoring program is short about ten mentors.
The program helps Veterans through court to put their non-violent charges behind them and create a fresh start.
“That relationship that we’ve built, it’s a bond that we’ll have forever,” said Veteran mentee Brad Brown.
Brown and his Veteran mentor Gene Thweatt are a unique pair.
“We’ve been involved much more than some of the other mentors are and mentees, and we’ve spent a great deal more time together than most,” said Thweatt.
The two do not go more than a day or two without talking, whether it is coffee, lunch, or even lending a hand.
“Yesterday I was moving. Gene’s 85 years old and this man was getting around better than I was,” said Brown.
They are two Veterans who fought for our country in different wars and found friendship and strength in the commonality of combat.
“I feel myself easily talking to him and more and more of my combat experience comes out and it’s good to have a mentor there that can understand and be there for you,” said Brown.
Brown said it has helped him open up to his family as well. Four deployments in the Middle East left Brown with PTSD which led to his troubles with the law.
Now, he has turned his life around and is finishing a degree in Cyber Security.
“When I get out of this program, life’s looking good for me on that,” said Brown.
Brown is set to graduate from both court and college early next year. It is a fresh start he credits to the program.
Thweatt said it is rewarding to mentors as well.
“You simply have to go to a graduation and see the compassion involved with the case managers, the individual people that are graduating, and they’ve changed their lives,” said Thweatt.
Brown hopes to return as a mentor. If you or a Veteran you know may be interested in being a mentor, Thweatt tells us he would like to tell you more over a cup of coffee.
You can reach him at (812) 204-3438 or thweattgene@aol.com.
