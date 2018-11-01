USI WSOC moves into region rankings at #10

The Midwest Region is led by Grand Valley State University, Ferris State University, Ohio Valley University, Saginaw Valley State University, and McKendree University in the top five. USI trails Walsh University, Ashland University, Truman State University, and Trevecca Nazarene University in the bottom five to the poll. The top eight team at the end of the season earn a trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament with the regionals slated for November 8-11.