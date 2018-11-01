USI WSOC moves into region rankings at #10

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team moved into the NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll for the first time and the region polls for the first time since 1999, entering at number 10. The last time women’s soccer was ranked regionally was in 1999 when USI was a part of the NCAA II Central Region.
The Midwest Region is led by Grand Valley State University, Ferris State University, Ohio Valley University, Saginaw Valley State University, and McKendree University in the top five. USI trails Walsh University, Ashland University, Truman State University, and Trevecca Nazarene University in the bottom five to the poll. The top eight team at the end of the season earn a trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament with the regionals slated for November 8-11.
The Screaming Eagles, which grabbed a share of the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season crown for the first time last week, continue conference tournament action Friday at 5 p.m. (CDT) when they take on Rockhurst University in the semifinals at Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana. USI entered the league’s post-season as the third seed, while Rockhurst is the seventh seed.
A GLVC Tournament championship would give USI the conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA II Tournament. The GLVC Tournament championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. (CST) in Jeffersonville if the Eagles advance.
NCAA Division II Midwest Region Poll
1. Grand Valley St.
2. Ferris St.
3. Ohio Valley
4. Saginaw Valley
5. McKendree
6. Walsh
7. Ashland
8. Truman
9. Trevecca Nazarene
10. Southern Indiana
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.