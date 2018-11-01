USI Welcome Center

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has a brand new center piece on campus.
People gathered on campus Thursday afternoon at the new Fuquay Welcome Center for its grand opening.
The Center will be used as a central point for all campus tours and visitors.
The building is very unique and looks nothing like any of the other buildings on campus. It even has a greenway on its roof.
USI’s history is displayed on the walls for prospective students to enjoy.
“We have the cases in the presentation room that feature so many quirky things that make USI, USI," said Riley Cornett, USI student ambassador. "Like the pen Rochon uses, Dr. Smith uses to sign acceptance letters, the tie Dr. Rochon wore, the loft trays we use to sled on snowy days down the hills behind the resident’s halls”
The Fuquay Welcome Center is one of two projects the university started in 2017. The USI PAC is expected to be finished in early 2019.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.