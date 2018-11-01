USI MSOC slides to second Midwest Region

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team dropped one spot to second in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll, while falling five spots to 16thin the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA II Top 25 ranking.
The Screaming Eagles saw their record go to 13-3-1 overall after splitting last week’s games. They concluded the 2018 regular season with a 3-0 win at Lewis University, but fell 3-1 to Rockhurst University to open the GLVC Tournament at Strassweg Field.
USI is waiting for the NCAA Division II Tournament announcement set for Monday at 5 p.m. The top six-teams in the region receive a berth in the Midwest Region with the top two seeds hosting sub-regionals November 8-11 on campus sites. The Eagles are hoping to host their first NCAAII regional contest since 1982.
NCAA II Midwest Region Poll
1. Saginaw Valley State
2. Southern Indiana
3. Tiffin
4. Ohio Valley
5. Bellarmine
6. McKendree
7. Indianapolis
8. Maryville
USC NCAA II Top 25 Poll
1. Simon Fraser
2. Young Harris
3. Palm Beach Atlantic
4. Charleston
5. Colorado School of Mines
6. Midwestern State
7. Lander
8. Azusa Pacific
9. Mercy
10. Fort Hays State
11. Saginaw Valley State
12. Spring Hill
13. West Chester
14. West Texas A&M
15. Le Moyne
16. Southern Indiana
17. Barry
18. Northeastern State
19. Limestone
20. California-San Diego
21. Notre Dame
22. Tiffin
23. Lynn
24. Wilmington
25. California State-Los Angeles
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.