USI MSOC slides to second Midwest Region
By Bethany Miller | October 31, 2018 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 10:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team dropped one spot to second in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll, while falling five spots to 16thin the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA II Top 25 ranking.

The Screaming Eagles saw their record go to 13-3-1 overall after splitting last week’s games. They concluded the 2018 regular season with a 3-0 win at Lewis University, but fell 3-1 to Rockhurst University to open the GLVC Tournament at Strassweg Field.

USI is waiting for the NCAA Division II Tournament announcement set for Monday at 5 p.m. The top six-teams in the region receive a berth in the Midwest Region with the top two seeds hosting sub-regionals November 8-11 on campus sites. The Eagles are hoping to host their first NCAAII regional contest since 1982.

NCAA II Midwest Region Poll

1. Saginaw Valley State

2. Southern Indiana

3. Tiffin

4. Ohio Valley

5. Bellarmine

6. McKendree

7. Indianapolis

8. Maryville

USC NCAA II Top 25 Poll

1. Simon Fraser

2. Young Harris

3. Palm Beach Atlantic

4. Charleston

5. Colorado School of Mines

6. Midwestern State

7. Lander

8. Azusa Pacific

9. Mercy

10. Fort Hays State

11. Saginaw Valley State

12. Spring Hill

13. West Chester

14. West Texas A&M

15. Le Moyne

16. Southern Indiana

17. Barry

18. Northeastern State

19. Limestone

20. California-San Diego

21. Notre Dame

22. Tiffin

23. Lynn

24. Wilmington

25. California State-Los Angeles

