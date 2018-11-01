UE set for weekend trip to MSU and ISU

UE’s top player over the weekend was senior Mildrelis Rodriguez, who finished with 4.60 kills and 3.60 digs per set. Rodriguez was honored on Friday for recording the 1,000th kill and dig of her career and she responded with her top collegiate performance. She set her career mark with 29 kills while also tallying 21 digs, two service aces, two block assists and a solo block; Rodriguez had another nice outing on Saturday against Illinois State, totaling 17 kills, 15 digs and three aces.