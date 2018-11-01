Shrinking police force locally and nationally

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The number of police officers in the Tri-State area, and across the rest of the country, is dropping dramatically.
Katie Kapusta talked with leaders of the Owensboro Police Department and Kentucky State Police about why they are having such a hard time recruiting potential officers and retaining them too.
Both the OPD and KSP said it’s not just a problem there, but a national problem as well.
Both agencies spoke about how much their applicants and police force has shrunk over the years, which poses problems for public safety.
“The problem is now, where are we going to get our troopers from?" said Corey King of the Kentucky State Police. "Are we going to pull a trooper from Union County to respond to a call in Hancock County? Yeah, we will if we have to. The problem is now what is your realistic response time for that? And what kind of dangers does it pose to the public as well as the trooper responding to it?”
