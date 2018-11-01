Reitz students learn about uncommon pets

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It was a spooky Halloween for some Reitz High School Students who got to interact with some uncommon pets, including snakes and lizards.
Snake Day is used to teach students how only one or two different genes can make up a whole new kind of animal. The event is also a great way for students to conquer their fears.
Rachel Hecks, an environmental science teacher, said: "“Every single year I have one person who...mmmm...I’m not doing this, and every single year that person, by the end of the class period, is holding a snake.”
This Halloween marked the seventh year of Snake Day.
