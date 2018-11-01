Milder, drier weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A little over 2″ of rain fell at Evansville Regional from midnight to Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall across western Kentucky is a bit more, with some spots receiving 2.5″ or more since midnight. The rain will pull out of the region Thursday night, and we will see some slow clearing on Friday. By the weekend, highs will climb into the middle 60s and lows will rise into the 40s. More showers and thunderstorms possible for the first half of next week.