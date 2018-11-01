Marsy’s Law on the Kentucky Ballot

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Marsy’s Law was created 10 years ago to give victims of crimes more rights, like the right to be heard and the right to be notified of the accuser’s hearings. Rece Owen knows first hand how Marsy’s Law could help Kentuckians.
His daughter was murdered in July in an apparent domestic violence relationship.
“We have a platform to speak out about domestic violence and different issues that arise because of it," Rece said. "And Marsy’s Law is a perfect example of where we can use our platform to better lives of those who are impacted by domestic violence.”
He said before Erica was killed, her accused murderer Matt Adams was stalking her. He had a warrant out for his arrest.
“If we would have known that the warrant was out there, we could have assisted law enforcement in tracking him down and getting him off the streets," he said. "Erica was never notified of that warrant.”
Under Marsy's Law, the court must consider the safety of the victim and their families when setting bail and release conditions.
And Rece believes it could save lives.
“If Marsy’s Law had been in place prior to this happening to our daughter, to Erica, I think there is a very substantial chance that she would still be alive today," Rece said.
