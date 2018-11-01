Man pleads guilty to murder of Henderson woman

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - The man accused of killing a woman in Henderson has pleaded guilty.
Henderson Circuit Court officials say Anthony Lamar Watts, of Covington, KY, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the February 2018 murder of 29-year-old Angela Parker.
According to police, at the time of her murder, Parker was in a relationship with the mother of Watts' child and had been living in the woman’s home in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane.
Detectives say several hours before the murder, Watts sent Parker a message stating “stay in your place before I put you in it. That’s my wife.”
Police say Watts then showed up at the home several hours later after driving from Covington, KY. We’re told someone heard Watts and Parker argue and then shots being fired.
Watts was sentenced to 20 years.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.