Japan resumes work at disputed site for US base relocation

FILE - This Aug. 2018, file aerial photo shows preliminary construction work off Henoko, in Nago city, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, where the Japanese government plans to relocate a U.S. air base from one area of Okinawa's main island to another. Denny Tamaki, the newly elected governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, was chosen in a Sept. 30 election, running on a campaign that rejected the U.S. base being built on coastal Henoko. He defeated, by a comfortable margin, the candidate backed by the ruling party, eager to go ahead with Henoko, whose construction has been on hold. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP, File) (Koji Harada)