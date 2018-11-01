Semi driver in Pike Co. crash says another semi ran him off road

Traffic moving after wreck involving semi on I-69 near Pike/Warrick Co. line
By Sean Edmondson | November 1, 2018 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 9:55 AM

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A wreck involving a semi had traffic at a standstill on I-69 near the Pike/Warrick County line Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police says a semi went off the road around 4 a.m. at the 41-mile marker. The driver reported to Pike Co. Dispatch that another semi ran him off the road.

The northbound lanes of I-69 had to be shut down while tow trucks worked to remove the semi. One lane was back open around 8:30.

No injuries were reported.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.