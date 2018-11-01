Semi driver in Pike Co. crash says another semi ran him off road

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A wreck involving a semi had traffic at a standstill on I-69 near the Pike/Warrick County line Thursday morning.
Indiana State Police says a semi went off the road around 4 a.m. at the 41-mile marker. The driver reported to Pike Co. Dispatch that another semi ran him off the road.
The northbound lanes of I-69 had to be shut down while tow trucks worked to remove the semi. One lane was back open around 8:30.
No injuries were reported.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.