Hopkins Co. man killed in crash

NORTONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A man is dead after a wreck in Hopkins County on Halloween.
It happened before 6:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Hopkinsville Road in Nortonville.
The sheriff’s office said 72-year-old Kenneth Dalton was driving south, entered the northbound lane, and hit 28-year-old Cody Morgan.
We’re told the vehicles struck on both drivers side front corners.
Dalton was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Dennis Mayfield. Morgan was not hurt and refused medical treatment.
