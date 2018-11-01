Hoosiers host Northwood in exhibition on Friday night

Northwood returns two starters from its 2017-18 campaign where it finished 17-11 overall and 12-8 in GLIAC play. They will be led by senior center Grace German who averaged 6.9 minutes per contest as a junior. Senior guard Zakiya Wells is back for Northwood as well, starting in all 28 games and led with 3.4 assists per game and 3.9 points. The Timberwolves are picked to finish fourth overall in the GLIAC south this season. They will be coming off another exhibition contest, as they face Central Michigan on Thursday.