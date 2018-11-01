Hoosiers host Northwood in exhibition on Friday night

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - In its only exhibition game of the season, Indiana will host Northwood on Friday night as part of a Red Out for ALS Awareness Night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana vs. Northwood (Exhibition)
Friday, November 2, 2018 • 7 p.m. ET Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind.
TV Broadcast: None Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Greg Murray)
Live Stats: HoosierStats.com
Admission: Free
Promotion: Red Out - ALS Awareness Night | 2018-19 IUWBB Schedule Posters at marketing tables in the north and south lobbies.
ABOUT THE COACHES
Indiana-Teri Moren
Career Record: 281-183 (16th Season)
Indiana Record: 82-53 (5th Season)
Northwood- Jeff Curtis
Career Record: 216-195 (15th Season)
Northwood Record: Same
ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES
Northwood returns two starters from its 2017-18 campaign where it finished 17-11 overall and 12-8 in GLIAC play. They will be led by senior center Grace German who averaged 6.9 minutes per contest as a junior. Senior guard Zakiya Wells is back for Northwood as well, starting in all 28 games and led with 3.4 assists per game and 3.9 points. The Timberwolves are picked to finish fourth overall in the GLIAC south this season. They will be coming off another exhibition contest, as they face Central Michigan on Thursday.
NOTES
- Indiana is coming off winning the 2018 WNIT Championship and returns three starters from its 23-14 campaign, their third-straight 20-win season.
- Head Coach Teri Moren enters her fifth season at the helm of the program.
- Senior forward Kym Royster (10.2 ppg., 6.0 rpg.) and sophomore guards Jaelynn Penn (10.8 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 2.1 apg.) and Bendu Yeaney (8.4 ppg., 5.0 rpg.) also return.
- IU also welcomes five newcomers to its lineup this season, including two transfers in Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise who sat out last season. Three freshmen join the fold in Grace Berger (Louisville, Ky.), Aleksa Gulbe (Riga, Latvia) and Chanel Wilson (Powder Springs, Ga.).
- Tonight’s exhibition matchup will once again serve as the team’s annual ALS Awareness Game. Fans are encouraged to wear the color red in honor of Coach Moren’s late mother Barb, who died of the disease in 2014.
UP NEXT
The Hoosiers open up the regular season on Wednesday at home when it hosts Milwaukee. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
