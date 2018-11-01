Gentlemen, put down your razors; it’s No-Shave November

(RNN) - Halloween is behind us and that means a couple of things: It’s still entirely too early for Christmas music, and No-Shave November is upon us.
If you were smart, you got a head start in October and you’ve already made it through the itchy phase. If you’re starting from scratch, no pun intended, then bless your heart.
Even so, toughen up and endure it. Do anything but scratch or cut it.
The month-long effort is for a good cause.
According to The Matthew Hill Foundation, participants are encouraged to strike up a conversation about cancer when asked about their feral-looking facial hair. Many cancer patients lose all of their hair during treatment.
“The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free,” the Hill Foundation said on its website. “Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle."
The Hill Foundation’s namesake, a father of eight, passed away from colon cancer in November 2007. They began using the No-Shave November tradition to raise money in 2009.
This year, the Hill Foundation is partnering with the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
If you have a strict dress code at work and you can’t afford to let your face go untamed for 30 whole days, fear not.
“We encourage participation of any kind; grooming and trimming are perfectly acceptable,” the Hill Foundation said.
Be sure you take a selfie on Nov. 1 so you can see how much progress you’ve made on Dec. 1.
You could take it a step further and snap a selfie every day of November and make a neat little slideshow when it’s all over.
