Flash Flood Watch

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Windy and chilly with more rain under a Flood Watch which ends at 1:00 p.m. High temps in the lower 50’s early but sinking into upper 40’s late this afternoon. Steady rains will cause additional flooding as leaves block storm drains. Total rainfall 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.
Mostly cloudy and cool on Friday with a few scattered showers. High temps in the mid-50’s which is below normal. Bright skies on Saturday with high temps in the upper 50’s. Even chances for rain on Sunday with high temps in the lower 60’s.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.