Fantasy of Lights setup in Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We’re just a few weeks away from Thanksgiving, and that means it’s just about time for the annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights display in Garvin Park.
2018 marks the 25th year for the light show. On Thursday, crews were working, marking where each display will be set up.
On Saturday, volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Teamsters, and the National Electrical Contractors Association will spend the day setting up more than 60 displays.
This Fantasy of Lights will open Thanksgiving night.
