FanFest to take place on Saturday outside Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The annual FanFest event is set for this Saturday, November 3 prior to the University of Evansville men’s basketball exhibition game against New Mexico Highlands.
FanFest will take place from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. with the Purple Aces game beginning at 1 p.m. inside the Ford Center. Highlighting the festivities is a visit by UE head coach Walter McCarty and Craig Snow, who is the current head coach of the Cowboys and was a star player for the Aces. Snow remains 10th in program history in scoring and was a starter on the 1999 NCAA Tournament Team. The duo will be at FanFest at 11:45 a.m. to address the fans.
Admission is free and it will take place at Freedom Plaza, which is directly across from the main entrance of the Ford Center.
Food vendors that will be present include Backstage, The Rooftop, Keylee’s Pizza and Marx BBQ. There will also be a beer garden.
Live music will take place at the event along with a photo booth, corn hole and more.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
