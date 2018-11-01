FanFest to take place on Saturday outside Ford Center

FanFest will take place from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. with the Purple Aces game beginning at 1 p.m. inside the Ford Center. Highlighting the festivities is a visit by UE head coach Walter McCarty and Craig Snow, who is the current head coach of the Cowboys and was a star player for the Aces. Snow remains 10th in program history in scoring and was a starter on the 1999 NCAA Tournament Team. The duo will be at FanFest at 11:45 a.m. to address the fans.