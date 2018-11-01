Criminal probe opens into funding of UK pro-Brexit campaign

FILE - This July 10, 2016 file photo shows Arron Banks in London. Britain's National Crime Agency is investigating one of the leaders of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union over suspected illegal campaign funding during the country's EU membership referendum, it was announced Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. The Electoral Commission says wealthy businessman Arron Banks, his group Leave.EU "and other associated companies and individuals" are subject to a criminal investigation. It concerns over $10.3 million reportedly loaned or given by Banks to a pro-Brexit group. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP, file) (Jonathan Brady)