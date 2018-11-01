Colorado homeowners lose case against pot business neighbor

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015 file photo Hope, left, and Mike Reilly of Pueblo, Colo., attend a news conference in reaction to the announcement that a federal lawsuit is being filed on behalf of the couple by a Washington D.C.-based group to shut down the state's $800-million-a-year marijuana industry, in Denver. A federal jury in Denver has ruled against the couple, finding that a neighboring marijuana grow operator did not hurt their property values. It was the first time a jury considered a lawsuit using federal anti-racketeering law to target a marijuana company. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)