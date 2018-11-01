Chanlder police want you to keep look out for white 2016 Toyota pickup

CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) - The Chandler Police Department wants to know if you recognize this man.
The police department think he was involved in a drug buy that turned into robbery, that resulted in car theft.
Police found an abandoned white 2016 Toyota pickup truck on State Road 62 just east of Squaw Creek.
The pickup was reported stolen in Georgia. This man was captured in a surveillance video in Boonville and in Lewisport, KY.
You are asked to call Chandler police if you have any information on this.
