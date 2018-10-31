Volunteers prep for upcoming Honor Flight

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is taking off soon so volunteers are making sure everything is ready.
Tuesday, volunteers helped bag bags with snacks and other goodies for the veterans. This will be the ninth flight out of Evansville since 2014.
More than 600 veterans have gone on the trip so far.
“Every one’s unique, every one’s got it’s own personality," Joe Miller, Honor Flight President, explained. "Everybody in the group has different personalities. It’s never the same. When we get out there you see different ideas, different thoughts. You can read minds differently and everything. It’s just a whole different ballgame.”
That Honor Flight takes off this Saturday and a “welcome back” parade is scheduled around 7 p.m. that night.
