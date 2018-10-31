USI starts GLVC final four play Friday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team starts Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament final four action Friday when it takes on Rockhurst University at the Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Third-seeded USI (12-5-2) and seventh-seeded Rockhurst (10-7-1) will kick off the first semifinal match at 5 p.m. (CDT).
The second GLVC semifinal match features top-seeded Truman State University (14-3-1) versus fifth-seeded Bellarmine University (10-5-3) at 7:30 p.m. (CDT). The GLVC Tournament winner receives the conference's automatic qualifier to the NCAA II Tournament.
Ticket prices for the GLVC Tournament semifinals and championship match are $15 for an All-tournament Pass; $10 for adults; $5 for students (w/college ID), $5 for seniors (65 and older); and $5 for youths (6-years and older). Children under five are admitted free of charge. For more information about the GLVC and the conference tournaments, visit GLVCSports.com.
Week 10 Eagle Notes:
GLVC Final Four: The Screaming Eagles have reached the GLVC final four for the first time since 1999 and fourth time overall (1997, 1998, 1999, 2018).
First round victory: USI picked up the first round victory in the GLVC Tournament by defeating Maryville University, 2-0, Sunday at Strassweg Field. Sophomore forward Maggie Winter propelled the Eagles to victory with a pair of second half goals.
Eagles on a roll: The Eagles have been on a roll in October, winning eight of nine matches and seven-straight victories. The seven-straight victories tied a program record that was set by the NCAA II Elite Eight team in 1998.
Hopkins climbs in USI record book: USI senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins is climbing the Eagles' all-time ranking for shutouts, moving to third all-time with 19.3 shutouts in three-plus seasons. She also ranks third all-time in saves (286) and is currently third in goals against average (1.18 through October 28). Hopkins has seven shutouts, 95 saves and a 1.00 GAA this fall.
Winter holds the lead in scoring: Sophomore forward Maggie Winter holds the Eagles' lead in scoring with 17 points on six goals and five assists. Junior forward Emilie Blomenkamp, sophomore midfielder Rachel Gray; sophomore forward Taylor McCormick and sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger are tied for second with eight points each. Juenger has the team lead in assists with six.
Schoenstein in his third year: USI Head Coach Eric Schoenstein is in his third season as the head coach of the Eagles, producing a 29-19-8 mark and the first GLVC regular season crown.
USI vs. Rockhurst: USI narrowed the gap with a 2-0 win over the Hawks on October 19, but Rockhurst leads the all-time series with the Eagles, 12-2-0, dating back to 2005.
USI vs. Truman State: USI trails the all-time series to Truman State, 8-2-1, after falling to the Bulldogs, 2-0, in Kirksville, Missouri, in September.
USI vs. Bellarmine: The Knights lead the Eagles all-time, 13-7-5, after USI defeated Bellarmine in September 2-0. The two goals by USI in the regular season victory was the first by either team since 2015 after three-straight 0-0 double-overtime ties between the Eagles and the Knights.
USI vs. GLVC Field in 2018: USI is 2-1 against the GLVC Tournament semifinal field. The Eagles defeated Bellarmine and Rockhurst, 2-0, but lost to Truman State, 2-0.
USI in the GLVC Tournament: The Eagles are making their 11th appearance in the GLVC Tournament and are in search of their first conference tournament title in program history. USI, 4-12 all-time in the conference tournament, is looking to advance to the GLVC Tournament championship game for the second time in program history (first appearance in the finals was in 1998).
