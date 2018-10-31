USI opens ‘18-19 with exhibitions at Indiana, Butler

By Bethany Miller | October 30, 2018 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 8:21 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball opens the 2018-19 campaign with exhibition game visits to Indiana University Thursday and Butler University Saturday. Tip-off Thursday versus Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana, is slated for 6 p.m. (CDT), while Saturday at Butler in Indianapolis is scheduled for 3 p.m. (CDT).

Game coverage for the exhibition game, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.

USI students and fans can watch the Eagles-Hoosier game on campus Thursday night in Forum 3 of the Wright Administration Building. Admission is free of charge.

USI Men’s Basketball vs. Exhibition Game Quick Notes:

  • USI  picked 4th In the GLVC preseason poll.  The  University of Southern Indiana was predicted to finish fourth in the  14-team Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2018. The 2018-19 GLVC will be  one division this year, the first time since 2004-05 when the league had  11 members.   
  • Stein  selected for two All-America teams. USI  senior guard Alex  Stein, who was named honorable mention All-American  last spring, has been selected for a pair of preseason All-America teams,  earning an honorable mention spot in Street & Smith's College Basketball and Division II Bulletin. 
  • Final  go around for the "West Side Three".  Linked  throughout their high school and college careers, senior guard Alex  Stein, guard/forward Nate  Hansen, and forward Jacob  Norman begin  their final season together on the basketball court.   
  • Price  returns the court. Sophomore forward Josh  Price makes  his return to the court after three years away from college basketball.  Price played one season at Indiana University East, averaging 3.4 points  and 2.8 rebounds during 2014-15. He also posted eight points and four  rebounds versus the Eagles as a freshman.   
  • Mbumba  follows Africa tradition to USI. Junior  forward Hugues  Mbumba, who is from Lubumbashi, Congo, follows in the  footsteps of other great USI players from the African continent. Mbumba  follows Kinshasa, Congo, natives Ilo Mutumbo, who was an All-GLVC  performer between 1987 and 1991, and Mohamed Ntumba, who was an  All-American for the Eagles between 2009 and 2011.   
  • 2017-18  USI exhibition games. USI was 2-0 in exhibition  games in 2017-18, posting wins over Manchester University, 108-66, at home  and over Eastern Illinois University, 95-92, on the road. Senior  guard Alex  Stein led the way with 27 points (26 versus  Manchester; 28 versus EIU) and 9.5 assists (10 versus Manchester; 9 versus  EIU) per game, while sophomore forward Emmanuel  Littlefollowed with 16 points (13 versus Manchester; 19  points versus EIU) and 10.5 rebounds (12 versus Manchester; 9 versus EIU).   
  • USI  vs. Division I in exhibitions. The  Eagles are 1-17 in exhibition games against Division I teams since 2003.  USI posted its first victory over a Division I team last year when won at  Eastern Illinois University, 95-92. Previous Division I opponents have  been the University of Evansville, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee,  University of Tennessee, University of Louisville, University of  Cincinnati, Southern Illinois University, University of Illinois,  Vanderbilt University, Purdue University, Indiana University, University  of Dayton and Illinois State University.  The average score versus  Division I opponents of 81.6 (1469)-65.7 (1210).   
  • Last  win over a Division I opponent in the regular season. The  Eagles' last win over a Division I opponent came during the 1990-91  regular season when they defeated the University of Wisconsin in Madison,  Wisconsin.   
  • USI  exhibition record since 1990. USI is  under .500 in exhibition games since 1990, posting a 17-19 mark.   
  • USI  vs. Indiana. The Eagles are visiting  the Hoosiers for the second time in program history. USI lost the first  exhibition meeting in 2013-14, 83-68, and was led by former All-American  Aaron Nelson, who had 14 points.   
  • USI  vs. Butler.  USI and Butler are  facing off on the basketball court for the first time in the history of  the two programs.   
  • USI  finished 2017-18 in GLVC Tournament. The  University of Southern Indiana finished 2017-18 with a 20-11 overall  record and third in the GLVC East Division. The Screaming Eagles also made  an appearance in the GLVC Tournament, bowing out in the first round.       
  • Stein  and Little honored by GLVC. USI  senior guard Alex  Stein and  sophomore forward Emmanuel  Little were  honored by the GLVC with post-season honors in 2017-18. Stein was named  first-team All-GLVC for the second season in a row, while Little became  the first ever Eagle to be named to the All-Freshman team.   
  • Stein  named All-American and All-Midwest. Eagles'  senior guard Alex  Stein was  named honorable mention All-America by Division II Bulletin and second-team  All-Midwest by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.   
  • Stein  in the top five. USI senior guard Alex  Steinwho  was recognized on NCAA.com as one of the 2017-18 NCAA Division II’s top  six scorers, is in the Eagles' top-five all-time for scoring with 1,473  points. Stein is 89 points behind fourth-place Cris Brunson (1,562 points,  2001-05).   
  • USI  led the GLVC in 2017-18. USI led the GLVC in total  rebounds (1,179) and blocked shots (88).

