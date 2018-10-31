University of Evansville releases statement about Dru Smith

The UM compliance director then alluded to the claim that the new coaching staff did not directly engage in communications with Dru. UE responded that they could also not support that claim, as UE head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty, his staff and the entire athletic department went to great lengths to communicate with all of the student-athletes throughout the transition. The student-athletes were included in the hiring process and Dru Smith was outspoken throughout that process in his support of the hiring of Coach McCarty.