Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Evansville.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it happened at Covert Avenue and Greenfield Road, which is in front of the entrance to Eastland Estates.
We’re told one of the vehicles hydroplaned and hit another vehicle head on.
Sheriff Dave Wedding said two people were taken to the hospital. He did not say how serious their injuries are.
All four lanes of Covert Avenue were closed while crews worked the scene. They have since reopened.
