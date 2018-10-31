Tax abatement granted in $80-million expansion in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) - The Posey County council has approved a 10-year tax abatement on an $80 million-dollar expansion at BWX Technologies.
The growth will also add dozens of new jobs.
Tuesday’s vote was unanimous. County council held a special meeting to review it.
We’re learning BWX Technologies plan to retain 311 employees and are expected to add 67 new employees.
County Council President Heather Allyn says these are good paying jobs, with an average base pay of $35 an hour. Allyn added that’s why Posey County has one of the highest salary amounts across the state.
“Our hope is that people will take those jobs, will reside within Posey County, because then that truly helps our economy even more, because then it’s not just them working here, it’s property taxes and spending money within our county as well,” Allyn explained.
This move allows the company to abate 100 percent of the first year taxes associated with the project, then following a stair step with 90% the second year and so on.
BWX Technologies services include supplying nuclear components for companies and the United States government.
A communications manager with the company previously told us the expansion would include building upgrades, and some new equipment. They’re anticipating some increase in production work there in the next several years.
Allyn says they appreciate the community investment.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.