Taking a Stand: Practice civility and go vote

(WFIE) - Savannah Gatton and Kobe Groves are students in the Statesmanship Academy at The Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center.
It is a non-partisan, non-profit organization whose mission is to educate young leaders on the important principles of cooperation, civility, and compromise.
During this election season, we would like to encourage everyone in the Tri-State to do two things: First, practice civility. Many different political issues will be discussed during this election season, so we want to encourage everyone to be respectful toward your fellow citizen even if their opinion may differ from your own.
Second, make sure you GO VOTE! In partnership with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, we are working on the 2018 GO VOTE Campaign.
Our mission is to increase voter turnout in Owensboro-Daviess County. Regardless of your party affiliation or which candidate you are voting for, make sure you exercise your right to vote so your voice can be heard.
