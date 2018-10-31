Pet fox walks on a leash and “sits"

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - We’re used to seeing pets on leashes around town but that’s typically limited to dogs.
But walking past Cassidy (Schwenk) Gordon and her pet red fox Levi might make you do a double take.
On any given day in downtown Jasper, you may see Gordon walking Levi on a leash on the river walk.
On Tuesday, one bystander stopped in his tracks and puzzingly asked, “wait is that a fox?"
Gordon has raised Levi the red fox since he was a baby. She had always loved the animals and when she got a place of her own, she and her husband bought Levi from a local USDA licensed breeder.
She said foxes have mixed characteristics of domestic dogs and cats.
“They kind of have the physique of a dog, the nails of a cat, attitude like a cat,” Gordon said.
Like a dog, Levi does tricks.
“Can you sit for me? Good boy!," Gordon said as Levi obeyed her commands.
He also likes to bury his treats and toys.
“He’s not hungry right now so he’s hiding his snacks for later,” she said.
Like many dogs, Levi also tries to go off trail and explore on walks.
A lot of things that pet owners can relate to.
But Gordon said there were a lot of things that she didn’t expect from owning a fox.
“I just have to be patient with him and back off and say you’re a fox and I respect that you’re a fox and I can’t change that,” she said.
Gordon said it is definitely not an easy pet to own and it takes a special person.
She compared caring for Levi to taking care of a toddler.
“You can learn a lot from them you can learn patience from them,” she said laughing, “You just really got to be able to put in the time and the work and be able to feed them right and take them to the vet,” she said.
But Gordon said she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I think about everyday what I can do to improve his quality of life,” she said.
Foxes are wild animals and Gordon and her husband had to get a special license to own Levi. He also goes for vet checks routinely to make sure he is up to date on all of his shots.
