Overdose deaths down in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Overdose deaths are down in Vanderburgh County. Numbers for this year are on pace for half as many overdose deaths than 2017.
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear told us multiple factors have an impact on the numbers. Of course the widespread use of Narcan is saving lives, but also the community has come together to educate and raise awareness about an epidemic that exploded in 2017.
Fifty overdose deaths in 2016 jumped to 82 in 2017. In 2018, we are at 34 to date.
That is a dramatic bell curve trend coming out of the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.
“We’re seeing the same types of death,” said Lockyear.
Despite the decrease, Lockyear blames the same culprits: heroin, fentanyl, opioids. While overdose deaths are down, the number of deaths by fentanyl is on the rise, making up 38% of those deaths so far this year.
In 2017, fentanyl accounted for 28%.
“We still have the rest of the year. And in no way am I saying these are acceptable numbers. We’re heading in the right direction, but this is still a lot of people dying. I mean if you think about the number of people that they knew or the family members that were affected or the kids that are left as orphans,” said Lockyear.
Lockyear said the average age of a person who died of overdose is 37.
“People that have parents alive, spouses, and children, so you really get that wide affect on this loss,” said Lockyear.
Lockyear gives credit to the public's response when the opioid epidemic hit.
“People weren’t prepared. They weren’t educated. I had family members admit to me that they knew their loved one was doing heroin but didn’t grasp what that meant,” according to Lockyear.
Community efforts focusing on the severity of using opioids seemed to resonate.
“I think families reacted really well. People are getting treatment. They’ve probably seen friends die or loved ones die and they’ve reacted,” said Lockyear.
The majority of overdose deaths are accidental. Lockyear said some of those are the result of a lethal cocktail of drugs with unknown strength.
He told us often times drugs cut with heroin are smuggled from another country.
