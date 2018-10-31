Online threats directed at Evansville school to be investigated by Henderson Co. authorities

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - We have new information on those threats directed at Good Shepherd Catholic School.
We've learned Henderson County authorities are taking over the investigation into those online threats.
Evansville police began investigating Monday night and say they found the student at a parent’s house Tuesday morning before school. However, authorities say those threats were made while the student was at a home in Henderson County, so Kentucky authorities are now taking the lead in the case.
The student was released to a parent while Kentucky authorities move forward.
