One dead after Dubois Co. crash

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - One person is dead after a crash in Dubois County Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the two-vehicle wreck happened around 7:30 on SR 64 at CR 650 W,, about two and a half miles west of Huntingburg.
Not much information is available about the crash right now, but the sheriff’s office says the man driving one of the vehicles was dead when first responders arrived on scene.
Two women in the second vehicle refused treatment at the scene, but they went by personal vehicle to Memorial Hospital to get checked out.
The sheriff’s office says more details about the crash will be released after the man’s family is notified.
