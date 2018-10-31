Neighborhood Watch: School bus safety, Show up for Shabbat

(WFIE) - After Tuesday’s crash that killed three siblings in northern Indiana, everybody was thinking about safety at the school bus stop the next morning.
We're told more than a thousand of these violations happen a day in Indiana.
State police are again asking all of us to stay alert behind the wheel and pay attention.
Flashing yellow lights are a sign that a school bus is about to stop.
Law enforcement isn't the only ones watching. School bus drivers are also taking note when someone violates the law.
This Friday, the Jewish temple in Evansville will join Jewish congregations from around the nation for an initiative called Show up for Shabbat, And you are invited.
It was created as a response to last week's tragic shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
The Temple will open its doors to the community for its regular weekly Friday Night Shabbat Service.
The service will be in the sanctuary at 8440 Newburgh Road starting at 7 p.m.
