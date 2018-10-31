Mother Nature moves trick-or-treating up a day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With Wednesday’s high chance of rain, many trick-or-treaters came out a day early.
The weather was perfect in Henderson, where the Halloween festivities was moved up a day. Most people seemed to be happy about Halloween being a day early.
“Kids wouldn’t be able to enjoy it with the rain,” said Morgan Mayfield, a parent in Henderson. “I’m sure it would be cold and the candy would be wet. We’re very glad they moved it.”
Even with the Halloween rain, don’t be surprised to see some trick-or-treaters out Wednesday. Some cities like Evansville don’t have a set time for trick-or-treating, so be watchful. Kids could still be out and about.
