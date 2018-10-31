Sectional preview: Gibson Southern vs Memorial

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s just three short days before two local Tri-State teams will face each other in the 3-A high school football Sectional Championship
On Friday night, Memorial will take a road trip to Fort Branch to play Gibson Southern.
The defending 3-A State champs, the Memorial Tigers, dominated Vincennes-Lincoln in Week 11, winning 52-6 to advance to the sectional title game.
Gibson Southern advanced to the title game by scoring a touchdown in the late fourth quarter to beat their rival, Heritage Hills, beating them 24-14.
Only one team can advance and both head coaches know how important a sectional title would be to their program.
Memorial’s head coach, John Hurley, said: “It’d be awesome. It would be the first championship and the first step to a bigger goal but you can’t get any unless you get this. This is the only opportunity we’ve got this week.”
“The one thing that we talked about earlier this week, was that there is only 16 teams in 3-A that get to practice this week, so we’re really excited that we’re at this point and looking forward to Friday," said Gibson Southern’s head coach, Nick Hart.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the No. 1 Memorial Tigers will square up against the 9-2 Gibson Southern at Jack Jewell Field in Fort Branch.
