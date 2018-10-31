Man wanted on warrant for rape out of Pike Co., IN arrested in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A man wanted on a rape charge is now behind bars.
The Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Roger Wayne Roach was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the US Marshals Task Force.
Authorities arrested Roach as he sat in a car in the parking lot of the Daviess Co. Public Library in the 2000 block of Frederica St.
Roach was wanted on a warrant for a rape charge that was issued in Pike County, IN last week.
He is being held in the Daviess Co. Detention Center waiting to be extradited back to Indiana.
