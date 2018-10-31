Man found guilty on 7 drug related charges

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It took the jury less than two hours to convict a known drug dealer Tuesday.
The 38-year-old, David Dimmett, was found guilty on seven drug related charges.
According to an Evansville police detective, that was the most pills he’s ever found on a person.
Following Tuesday’s guilty verdict, Dimmett admitted to the habitual offender enhancement which will add six to 20 years to his sentence.
His sentencing is set for next month.
Dimmett is also facing a murder charge in a separate case. He is accused of supplying a man with heroine that killed him.
