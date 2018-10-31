Man appears in court after shooting neighbor’s dog in March

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - In Darren Corn’s rural Oakland City neighborhood, he said dogs roam free. He even has a dog himself, whom he said is like a son to him. In March of 2018, Corn let his dog, Curly Bob, roam free outside. Things quickly took a violent turn.
“I heard a gunshot. Just a single gunshot and I just had a bad feeling,” said Corn.
Curly Bob, had been over in his next-door neighbor’s horse pasture. Shortly after, Curly Bob arrived home, but Corn knew something was wrong.
“I looked underneath him and there was a puddle of blood,” said Corn.
Corn says his neighbor’s son, Stephen Grubb Jr., shot the dog with a 22-caliber pistol. The dog was taken for emergency medical care and surgery - and survived. Stephen Grubb Jr. appeared in court Wednesday, and is facing animal mutilation charges.
Corn said his dog is totally harmless, and could not possibly be considered vicious. He just wants to know why it happened.
“He is absolutely loving, he loves everybody and every animal, so why? Why would you do this?” said Corn.
For now, Corn waits. He hopes Grubb Jr. will be convicted and his right to bear arms be taken away. But most importantly, he is thankful Curly Bob survived. Grubb Jr. is expected to appear for a pretrial hearing on June 6th of 2019, and the jury trial will take place on July 29th and 30th.
