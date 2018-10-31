‘Major' internet outage affects several area library locations

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Several Tri-State library locations have been affected by an internet outage.
According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Facebook page, a fiber cable was cut between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.
There is currently no internet an any EVPL location and the EVPL websites are down. We’re told people can still go for early voting though.
All three branches of the Newburgh Chandler Public Library also closed for the day due to the issue.
