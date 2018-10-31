‘Major' internet outage affects several area library locations

By Sean Edmondson | October 31, 2018 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:50 AM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Several Tri-State library locations have been affected by an internet outage.

According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Facebook page, a fiber cable was cut between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.

There is currently no internet an any EVPL location and the EVPL websites are down. We’re told people can still go for early voting though.

All three branches of the Newburgh Chandler Public Library also closed for the day due to the issue.

All three branches of the Newburgh Chandler Public Library are closed today due to a major internet outage. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.

Posted by Newburgh Chandler Public Library on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.