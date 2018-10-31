ISP investigating bus stop violations

INDIANA (WFIE) - Over 3,000 reports were filed just in April 2018 for drivers not stopping for stopped school buses in Indiana.
One of the spots Indiana State Police say they find people not stopping when the arm is out for school buses is on State Route 662 between Epworth Road and Newburgh.
Thousands of these violations happen a day in Indiana and it's against the law.
Officials ask that you stay alert when driving and pay attention to the lights that are flashing. Yellow lights are a sign that the bus is about to stop.
Law enforcement isn't the only ones watching. School bus drivers are also taking note when someone violates the law.
"When we have a school bus driver that contacts us and says on this particular day on this particular location I continually have people running my stop arm violation," said Sgt. Todd Ringle with ISP. "I can assure you we will go to that site and watch. Sometimes we find those violations and sometimes we don't, but we take those violations very seriously."
Here are the rules: If you are a behind a bus that's stopped with its lights flashing and stop arm out, you ALWAYS need to stop.
If you're heading in the opposite direction on a two-lane road, you also NEED to stop.
The only time you don’t need to stop if you are heading in the opposite direction and the highway is separated by a grassy median or barrier, like the Lloyd Expressway.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.