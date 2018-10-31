Halloween ho-down at Ark Crisis Center

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Kids at Ark Crisis Center got to trick-or-treat and play some games on Halloween.
It was a special time for the children who may not have had the chance yet in their lives to have these experiences.
"Some of them could be in homeless shelters, moving from place to place, some could be in foster care and what that means is their experiences are slightly different from what most kids get to experience," said Executive Director Angie Richards Cooley. "Here at Ark, our whole goal is to make these kids feel happy and safe and like regular kids, which they are."
Volunteers from the University of Evansville helped in making the fun day possible.
