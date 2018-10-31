Flood Watch With Rain & Storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Flood Watch in effect from this evening through Thursday evening.
A cold front will bring several rounds of showers today along with a few thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low. High temps in the upper 60’s early but sinking into the 50's late this afternoon.
Windy and chilly with more rain on Thursday as high temps sink into the lower 50’s. Steady rains will cause additional flooding as leaves block storm drains. Total rainfall 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.
