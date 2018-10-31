Family devastated after 3 children die walking to bus in IN

ROCHESTER, IN (WPTA/CNN) – A family is just beginning to mourn the loss of three children who were killed Tuesday as they were walking toward their bus to go to school.
“He didn’t just lost one kid, he lost all of them,” said Elgin Ingle, victims' uncle. “All the prayers we can get, that’s all you can ask for. You can’t bring back the kids.”
Twin 6-year-old boys Mason and Xzavier Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl were tragically killed Tuesday morning while crossing the street to get on the bus.
The family has to figure out how to pick up the broken pieces, with only one sibling left behind. She stayed home from school because she had a doctor’s appointment. The family said it saved her life.
"Dad was out here having to identify his young children that were just a few hours earlier getting ready to go to school," Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said.
Police said 24-year-old Alyssa Shepard drove the vehicle that struck four kids. She has been arrested, charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide. An 11-year-old boy, who wasn’t related to the other three, was injured in the incident.
"You're supposed to be able to go to your bus stop and be safe. You're supposed to get on your bus and be safe. You're not supposed to be smacked by a car going 60 mph," Ingle said.
"We don't see first responders shed tears at crash scenes very often, but there were tears shed today," Slocum said.
Those tears have been shed throughout the community. Ingle is left with only the memories of his niece and nephews, who were taken from their family just as their lives were beginning.
“Parents hope that when their kids are born they have the perfect child. When you see these boys, they were the perfect child. They were good. They were smart. They were kind,” Ingle said. “That’s a rarity. These kids were great, good people, and this family is good people.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.
According to Indiana law, vehicles must stop upon meeting, from either direction, a school bus that is stopped for loading or unloading children and displays or has recently displayed a stop signal arm. This rule does not apply if the bus is on the opposite roadway of a divided highway.
