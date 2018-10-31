Evansville Fire Department receives two new pet oxygen masks

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received two new pet oxygen mask kits during a ceremony at their headquarters Wednesday morning.
Two special pups, Evie and Vandy Lee, presented oxygen mask kits to the fire department on behalf of the Emma Zen Foundation out of Anaheim, California.
The kits included three different sized masks which will be used on scene to treat cats and dogs who may have inhaled smoke.
These oxygen masks are specifically made to fit different sized pet’s snouts, and many times save their four legged lives.
“When you give a little bit of your time to try and save a valuable member of their family, the owners are very appreciative," said Lt. Chris Wagener of the Evansville Fire Department.
EFD Chief, Mike Connely, said with these donations every fire truck will have a pet oxygen mask kit, and now they will have extras too, just in case. This will make sure all family members, including our beloved pets, will have proper emergency care.
