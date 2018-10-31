EPD Officer injured during suspicious person investigation at Fairlawn Elementary School

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville Police Officer was injured during an investigation of a suspicious person at Fairlawn Elementary School early Wednesday morning.
A school employee says she called to report that 22-year-old Logan Stidham was at the front doors acting suspicious. The employee asked why Stidham was at the school and according to the employee, he said he had a child in daycare there.
The employee knew that his child wasn’t in daycare and called 911.
The officer arrived at the elementary school around 6:50 a.m.
The 911 call came before school hours. The school day doesn’t start until 8:15.
The officer found Stidham and tried to question him. According to the officer, Stidham was uncooperative and would not comply with the officer. The officer tried to handcuff Stidham, but he pulled away.
Authorities say the officer took out his taser, but was unsuccessful in subduing the man. This resulted in the two wrestling on the ground, but the officer was able to call for assistance.
Stidham was able to get the officer’s taser and discharged it as he held it against the officer’s face. He lost control of the taser, but ended up on top of the officer.
Stidham pinned the officer on his back, but the officer was able to partially control the man’s hands and wrist.
The officer was able to hold off Stidham until another officer arrived.
With another officer on the scene, Stidham still refused to let the officer up, and another taser was used which was also ineffective. The second officer had to use physical force to stop Stidham.
Stidham still ignored instructions as other officers arrived, but was eventually taken into custody.
The responding officer had injuries to the face during the assault. He was treated at a local hospital and released.
Stidham was also examined at a local hospital before booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, trespass, and theft.
The incident didn’t impact the school day, and no students were involved.
