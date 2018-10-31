Chandler woman surprised with Christmas parade

CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) - Lots of kids are celebrating Halloween tonight, but for Cathy Ward, It’s Christmas Eve.
Earlier this month Cathy’s doctor told her that her breast cancer has become stage 4 and she may not make it through the holiday season.
On Tuesday, Cathy watched a Christmas parade put on by friends and community members stroll across her front yard.
Old cars, a fire truck, and a horse drawn carriage made their way down the street, and for the grand finale, Santa Clause came to Cathy’s front door to wish her a very merry Christmas.
“When you’re able to give a little bit of yourself, for someone else’s joy, it makes you a rich person inside,” explained Santa.
This isn’t the first amazing thing this community has done for Cathy.
Earlier in October they decorated her home inside and out for the holidays, and on Saturday, October 27th, 2018 her friends put together a winter wonderland silent auction to help the family.
